Spread the love



















Kannada film producer’s son, wife file anticipatory bail plea



Bengaluru: Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh’s actor son Snehit, his wife Rekha and others have applied for an anticipatory bail petition before a local court here on Tuesday in connection with the assault and stripping case of a domestic help.

The 34-year-old domestic help has filed a complaint with Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station against eight accused, including Snehit, Rekha, alleging that they roughed her up and stripped her.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim was cleaning the front of her employer’s house. When the victim asked Snehit and his friends to move as she was sweeping, the accused allegedly abused her. Later, they barged into the outhouse with bouncers, attacked and tried to strip her, according to the police.

Soundarya Jagadeesh has stated that the quarrel was between the domestic help and his family intervened to pacify them. The complainant has been quarreling for petty issues for two years, he added.

However, the case has taken a serious turn as Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has expressed his displeasure over police inaction in the case.

He has directed the officers to initiate action against the accused no matter how influential they are as the case is registered under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

The police have issued a notice to the accused persons to appear for inquiry.

The police has visited the residence of Soundarya Jagadeesh and also searched the premises of a pub owned by the producer.

A further investigation is on.

Soundarya Jagadeesh has produced ‘Appu and Pappu’, ‘Mast Maja Maadi’, ‘Snehitaru’ and ‘Ramleela’.

His son Snehith had played a major role in ‘Appu and Pappu’.

Like this: Like Loading...