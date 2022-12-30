Kannada filmmakers look forward to another golden year with pan-India projects

Kannada film industry which got the attention and recognition of the Indian film industry in 2022, by delivering back to back super hits at pan India level, is hoping to continue its golden run at the box office in 2023.

‘Rock Star’ Yash and Rishab Shetty of ‘Kantara’ fame have made it clear repeatedly that their future projects will be made in Kannada and dubbed into other languages. This has turned all eyes in the showbiz industry on Sandalwood.

Yash and Rishab, though they have given hints about their upcoming projects, have not made any official announcement yet.

Yash had released a video with Hollywood director J.J. Perry and sources have confirmed that Rishab had obtained permission from the local god in a ritual to take up ‘Kantara 2’. However, Rishab has remained tight-lipped about it.

Kannada superstar and director Upendra is all set for his pan India experiment ‘Kabja’ in 2023. Upendra’s ‘Om’ movie was remade in Hindi as ‘Arjun Pandit’ earlier. Bollywood actress Raveen Tandon had acted in his super hit movie ‘Upendra’ earlier.

Upendra is also directing the movie ‘U I’, whose posters have already caught the attention of the audience. The Kannada film industry is hoping that Upendra will emerge as a pan India star.

Action hero Dhruva Sarja, nephew of multilingual actor Arjun Sarja. is also putting in efforts for his upcoming project ‘Martin’. Dhruva Sarja’s glamour, dance skills and macho personality is expected to make a mark at national level.

KGF Producer’s venture ‘Bhageera’ with actor Srimurali will also be made as a pan India movie. Rakshit Shetty who was successful in Hindi and other languages with his venture ‘777 Charlie’ is all set to release ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Yello’ (Somewhere over the seven seas).

Rakshit is also directing the movie ‘Richard Antony’ for ‘KGF’ franchise producers Hombale films. The rumours are rife about ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty acting in the movie. If it materialises, it is going to be a big movie in the Indian film industry, say sources in the industry.

Hombale Films, after delivering two major hits in 2022 such as ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’, have emerged as one of the major production houses in the country. The banner is all set to release ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas and Shruthi Hassan and directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ series fame.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur has announced projects with popular Malayalam actor Fahad Fazil and Aparna Balamurali (‘Dhoomam’). Pawan Kumar, who’s famous for experimentation, is directing the movie.

Pawan Kumar is known for unique storytelling and for the acclaimed films ‘Lucia’ and ‘U Turn’. ‘Dhoomam’, a thriller, will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. The production house is also collaborating with directors like Sudha Kongara.

With Bollywood stars Jahnavi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushman Khurana, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher expressing their wish to be part of Rishab Shetty’s next project in a discussion programme, the expectation has only raised about his upcoming project.

Kannada film industry, technicians and artistes are getting recognition at national level and want to retain the golden run of 2022 in the upcoming year.

The successes of ‘KGF Chapter-2’, ‘Kantara’, ‘777 Charlie’, ‘Vikrant Rona’ at the national level have given producers the confidence to invest in pan-India projects.