Kannada kho-kho film ‘Guru Shishyaru’ makers thank audiences

Chennai: The producers of Jadeshaa’s Kannada film “Guru Shishyaru” have expressed their gratitude to audiences for the unflinching support they have been extending to the film, which is based on the sport of kho-kho.

Laddu Cinema House and Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez, the film’s makers, said a statement: “It’s been 10 days since the release of our passion project. ‘Guru Shishyaru’ is running to packed houses all over Karnataka ahead of new releases and our heart is filled with gratitude for the love and recognition you have showered on our honest attempt in bringing the long-lost love for Kho-Kho back from the 90s.”

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships. The success of ‘Guru Shishyaru’ belongs to everyone involved in making this dream project come to reality,” it said.

“Jadeshaa, our director, for bringing this story to life, Aroor Sudhakar Shetty – our talented cinematographer for capturing the true essence of kho-kho in all its glory, K.M. Prakash for the impeccable editing and B. Ajaneesh Loknath for giving the story the soulful renditions it deserved.

“Sharaan, Nishvika Naidu, and all the 13 boys who gave their sweat and blood to make this film what it is today. We are proud of the dedication of all these future talents of the Kannada film industry.

“And last but not least, the entire team of ‘Guru Shishyaru’ behind the camera, the backbone of our rigorous filmmaking process.”

“Our journey began with the beautiful ‘Aane Madi Helutini’ song on June 16, 2022. Ajaneesh with the music, Sharaan and Nishvika with their acting instantly won over everyone with the song, starting a successful journey right from the beginning. The trailer was released on the auspicious day of Sep 5, 2022 Teachers Day, and you made it a huge success.

“Our efforts in paying a small tribute to all the teachers out there were fruitful because of your wonderful response to the trailer. The soul of the film is our desi sport Kho-kho.”

The makers thanked the secretary of the Kho-Kho Federation of Karnataka and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S, Yediyurappa, who after watching the film, had appreciated it.

They also thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his words of support and said that they were immensely proud of the fact that ‘Guru Shishyaru’ had rekindled the spirit of Kho-kho in all hearts from little kids to elders.

