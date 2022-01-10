Kannada litterateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil no more



Bengaluru: Kannada litterateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday in a private hospital here after suffering from age-related ailments. His family sources said that final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.

Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, was a well-known poet, playwright and was considered as one of the foremost voices of the ‘Bandaya’ movement (Progressive, rebel literary movement).

Champa was the editor of the influential literary journal ‘Sankramana’. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as historical Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement and anti-Emergency movement, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, farmer’s movement and others.

After retiring as professor of English from Karnatak University in Dharwad, Patil served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and as the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority. Patil had returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka protesting the assassination of scholar Professor M.M. Kalburgi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed condolences for the death of Patil. Patil hailed from Hattimattur village in Haveri district and went on to become popular as ‘Champa’. “He is a revolutionary litterateur. His contribution to Kannada literature is immense. He fought for the supremacy of the language of the land all through,” Bommai said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has also shared his condolence message and said his death is a loss to Kannada literature world.

Patil is survived by wife and two children.