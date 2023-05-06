Kannada Mitraru Holds 9th Annual Day of Kannada Paata Shaale Dubai

UAE: The Kannada Paata Shaale Dubai, a free school, initiated by Kannada Mitraru UAE under the leadership of Sashidhar Nagarajappa, which is dedicated to teaching Kannada to Kannadigas has successfully concluded its 9th-year Annual day and convocation ceremony at the JSS International School Auditorium, Al Barsha recently.

Dr M Mohan Alva of Alva’s Education Foundations graced the programme as Chief guest along with renowned sandalwood celebrity Shivadhwaj Shetty, they were traditionally welcomed with “Poornakumbha Kalashas’’ to the convocation ceremony of overseas’ largest Kannada teaching class.

Dr M Mohan Alva inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp in the presence of executive committee members of KPSD, guests, and dignitaries who had gathered at the venue.

The “KANNADA MITHRA-2023” award for contribution towards the Kannada language was presented to Dr Rajani Krishna Rao for her invention of phonetics techniques to teach and learn the Kannada language and Huchhamma Basappa Choudhuri for donating her land for the construction of Kannada School were felicitated.

Shashidhar Nagarajapa, speaking on the occasion, requested that whoever has passed through KPSD should get proper recognition from the government so that students can avoid writing and clearing separate Kannada exams back home while pursuing competitive exams. At present, more than 650 students around UAE are learning Kannada from teachers, who voluntarily teach Kannada without anticipating any financial gain.

Meena Harish Kodi, Divyashree Nagaraj Rao and Usharani Kotresh who have completed 4 years as Kannada Teachers in KPSD were recognized with the “Shikshana Koustuba” award for their selfless services.

President of KNRI forum and patron of KPSD Praveen Shetty appreciated all parents who supported and know the importance of teaching Kannada to their children and requested everyone to attend any Alva’s “Nudisiri” and “Virasat” programme back home to realize the real beauty of Kannada language, tradition and culture.

After receiving the felicitation from KPSD, Dr Alva appreciated Shashidhar Nagarajappa and his team for their initiative and efforts to start the Kannada Paata Shaale for NRI children residing in UAE. He also said that children of NRI’s will benefit from the school and he will be doing his sincere efforts to get the right recognition and support from the Karnataka government for the smooth functioning of Kannada classes in Dubai.

Kannada enthusiasts Harish Bangera, KNRI Vice President Mohan Narasimha Murthy, CEO of JSS Schools Dubai Govind Rao Naik, and President of Karnataka Sangha Abudhabi Sarvotham Shetty were present on the dias as guests and appreciated the activities of KPSD.

Many children of KPSD members exhibited and showcased their talents in the Kannada language by performing a number of dances, songs, and acting skills and entertained the gathering.

More than 500 students were honoured with Medals and certificates by the guests for their excellence in the Kannada language.

The dedicated team members and teachers of KPSD successfully managed and whole program systematically under the coordination of Roopa Shashidhar. All KPSD teachers were felicitated with a gold coin and certificate for their selfless contribution.

Further, many community leaders and Kannada supporters graced the occasion and extended their support for the success of the program.

Siddalingesh Revappa, the vice president of KPSD welcomed the audience and briefed and explained the activities of KPSD. Treasurer Nagaraj Rao delivered the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...