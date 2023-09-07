Kannada movies ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Eello’ turn hits amid big releases

Kannada films ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ and ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Eello’ have turned out to be hits and are winning the hearts of cinema lovers. Both have managed to draw family audiences to the theatre amid the big hype surrounding the blockbusters ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Jailer’.



‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ got IMDb ratings of 8 and ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Eello’ got 9.1 rating.

Though ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ initially lost screens due to the release of ‘Jailer’ and ‘Gadar 2’, the movie managed to perform well in single screen theatres as well as in multiplexes. The movie, a romantic comedy drama, is woven around male chauvinism and was lapped up by the family audiences from day one and is going strong.

Darling Krishna, Brinda Acharya, Milana Nagaraj, Rangayana Raghu are in prominent roles. Shashank has directed the movie and former minister B.C. Patil has produced the movie.

The much hyped and most expected dark romantic movie ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ of ‘Charlie 777’ fame superstar Rakshit Shetty has lived up to the expectations. The new actor, Rukmini Vasanth, has become a darling of masses in Karnataka with her impressive acting skills.

The movie is being celebrated as one of the best love stories narrated on Kannada silver screen. Buoyed by the success, the team is all set to release the movie in Telugu language. The film team had also announced a statewide tour to celebrate the success with audiences. The second part of the movie is being released in October and is eagerly awaited.

Director Hemanth Rao has delivered yet another superhit to the industry and Charan Raj’s music and background score has captivated the audiences.

The performance and commercial success of both these movies against big releases in the recent past has impressed Kannada cine lovers.

