Kannada not mandatory in colleges till final order by HC

The government has directed the higher education institutions in the state not to mandate Kannada language for undergraduate students this academic year, until the court pronounces its final verdict in the matter.

Following the interim order from the Karnataka High Court telling the government that the students who do not wish to take the Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue it till further orders, the higher education department has issued an order asking colleges and higher education institutions not to make it compulsory.

However, officials from the department said that they have issued this order following the interim order dated December 16.

“This does not mean we are not fighting or the compulsory Kannada language learning decision is withdrawn. We have issued this order obeying the interim order from the court,” said an official.

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) had opposed the petition filed by Samskruta Bharati Trust and others, questioning the compulsory Kannada language learning introduced by the government under the National Education Policy for undergraduate courses from the current academic year.

Recently, the chairperson of KDA had announced that they will be impleading in the case.

The PIL filed by Samskruta Bharati and others was severely criticised by pro-Kannada organisations and they even questioned the government’s decision to provide land and funds for a Sanskrit university.