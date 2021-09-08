Spread the love



















Kannada outfits furious over Panchjanya attack on Infosys, seek apology



Bengaluru: Several Kannada Organisations in Karnataka have reacted sharply to an article in RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya attacking Bengaluru based software giant Infosys and its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, a Kannadiga.

They have also demanded an apology from the magazine and warned of befitting reply if it failed to do so.

Talking to IANS, Praveen Shetty, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction) described the magazine as stupid and injudicious. “It might be an RSS mouthpiece. But, we all remember the journey of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. They have been an inspiration for the youth. They have set standards for other corporates and the society,” he said.

“We have been seeing how certain forces from north India are trying to tarnish the image of tall personalities from the southern region. Immediately, the magazine should tender an apology. It is not fair on its part to insult a fine Kannadiga technocrat like Narayana Murthy,” he explained.

Which is an anti-national? The persons who carry out anti-national activities are different. The Tukde-tukde gang is also different. But, insulting Narayana Murthy is untenable. “We carry tremendous respect towards him. The magazine should tender a public apology. Otherwise, we will burn the copies of Panchajanya and effigies,” he stated.

Sanneerappa B, State General Secretary for Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) stated that they will stand with Infosys on the issue. If it continues, we know how to give a befitting answer, he underlined.

The humanitarian work taken up by Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy across the country and in Karnataka is unmatched. Even Bill Gates has not done so much human service in India. Through Infosys, Narayana Murthy has created lakhs of employment for Indians. They want to damage the brand Infosys and assassinate the character of Murthy, he said.

Infosys has been involved in hundreds of central as well as state government projects. Whenever, there is a cyclone in Gujarat, floods and be it a Metro Project, Infosys has come forward to put in crores of rupees. “Why Japanese, US based or MNCs from other countries do not come forward to support the people. Instead of encouraging Indian businessmen, industrialists from across the globe to create jobs in India, the magazine is indulging in falsely targeting Narayana Murthy,” he stated.

“We want to assure Infosys and Narayana Murthy not to get worried over these fake threats. Write-ups like this can’t do anything. You have created jobs for all Indians belonging to different faiths. Even if a hundred similar attempts are made, they can’t hurt you and we will fight against it,” he explained.

Dr B.P. Maheshchandra Guru, a retired professor and progressive thinker, said Narayana Murthy has contributed immensely towards industrial development. “His name was in the forefront for the post of President. “When it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities we look up to Azim Premzi of Wipro and Infosys. Infosys is a reputed institute and they are also service conscious. Till date Infosys has not been involved in a single scandal. They have built thousands of homes for earthquakes, tsunamis and other disasters, he said.

The people with false and fake nationalism are indulging in extorting industrialists, reputed personalities and leaders. If they are so bothered about the country, let them work in slums, let them come to civic workers, Dalits and empower them with skills and help them to live in dignity. “I condemn the article on Infosys,” he stated.

