Kannada Rajyotsava 2022- Koti Kanta Gaayana at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: In accordance with the order of the District Administration, Father Muller Charitable Institutions organized “Koti Kanta Gaayana” Program on 28th October 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm in the Decennial Memorial Hall of FMCI. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College.

Fr Sylvester Lobo, Administrator, FMHT, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean, FMMC, Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Principal, FMCON, Sr Cynthia, Vice Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing) were present. The program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

More than 500 students and staff members of FMCI affiliated Institutions including the Medical College, College of Nursing, Kankanady & Thumbay, College of Speech & Hearing joined in the “Koti Kanta Gayana” singing.

Principal of District Training Centre, Surathkal Dr Ashok H was the Chief Guest and preached sankalpa. Mr Lakshman Ganga, MBBS student, spoke on the importance of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Students Prakriti and Asif compered the programme. Cultural programs like Yakshagana dance were held.

