Kannada Rajyotsava celebrated at St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is celebrated on 1 November every year. On this day in 1956 all the Kannada-speaking regions of southwestern India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

St Aloysius P U College, Mangaluru, celebrated the 66th Kannada Rajyothsava on 1 November 2021 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration began with the rendition of Karnataka Nadageethe.

The Chief Guest of the programme, Dr Meenakshi Ramachandra, Professor in Kannada, S D M Law College, Mangaluru, hoisted the state flag on the solemn ceremony and delivered an inspiring message on the occasion. She felt that it is a day to rejoice, celebrate and reaffirm our love for the language and the culture of the land. Dr Meenakshi felt that the three language policy that we follow is essential and does not diminish the significance of Kannada as the language and its rich heritage is imbibed in us and close to our hearts. She cited examples where people yearn for Kannada when they move out of the state and country for livelihood and how it is an essential binding factor for all Kannadigas.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Vice Principals, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna GM, Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty were present on the dais.

The winners of the quiz competition conducted on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava were felicitated. Mrs Janet Pinto, HOD, Department of Kannada, welcomed the gathering. I PU students, Mr Shreyas Damle and Ms Adhi Swaropa compered the programme, Ms Akshatha, Lecturer, Department of Kannada, proposed the vote of thanks.

