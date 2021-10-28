Spread the love



















Kannada Songs Sung by MRPL Employees

Mangaluru: MRPL Employees joined Kannadigas all across the state and worldwide in Singing the “Laksha Kanta Galalli Kannada Geetha Gayana”.

The event was organised in front of the main administration building of MRPL, where not just Kannadiga but employees from all the other states of the union joined for a event celebrating most vibrant Kannada songs.

Speaking on the occasion Krishna Hegde GGM (HR) of MRPL said that “This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate vibrant culture and literary tradition of Karnataka”.

Employees sung famous songs like “Jogada Siri by Dr K.S. Nissar Ahmed, Barisu Kannada Dindimava by Kuvempu and “Huttidare Kannada Nadalli huttabeku” by Hamsalekha”. Manjunath HV Compered the event.

Issued by : Dr Rudolph Noronha

General Manager (Corporate Communication)

Like this: Like Loading...