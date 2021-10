Spread the love



















Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (46) Passes Away

Bengaluru: Powerstar Punith Rajkumar passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru here on October 29.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalized on October 29 after he suffered a massive heart attack at the gym.

Puneeth was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. He was admitted to the hospital for further treatment but breathed his last in the afternoon.

