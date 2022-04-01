Kannada superstar Upendra’s ‘Home Minister’ to hit screens on April 1



Bengaluru: After a long gap, Kannada superstar Upendra is all set to entertain his fans with his April 1 release ‘Home Minister’ movie, which is dubbed as the family thriller. Amid the competition of super hit movies ‘RRR’ and ‘James’, the team of ‘Home Minister’ is confident of winning the heart of fans.

The trailer of the movie has become popular and it is expected to get a good opening since there is a huge fan following for superstar Upendra in Karnataka. Actress Vedika is playing the lead role in the movie against Upendra.

The film’s team claims that though the title suggests it to be a political story, the narration of the movie is quite opposite to that. Upendra has stated that the fans would find a different home minister on the screen and it won’t disappoint the audience.

Sujay K. Srihari has directed the movie. Tamil music composer M. Ghibran is making a debut in the Kannada industry with the movie.

“After a long wait, my debut in the Kannada film industry is happening with ‘Home Minister’,” he wrote on his social media. Tanya Hope, Suman Ranganathan and Abhimanyu Singh are in the lead roles.