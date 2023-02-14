Kannadiga Shaun D’Souza Selected for Bill Clinton’s Global Initiative Award

Shaun D’Souza (Co-founder of Nicholas Social Welfare Society NSWS) is the grandson of (late) Nicholas D’Souza, first Chairperson of Chikkamagaluru Town Planning and s/o Mr Benedict Stevenson D’Souza and Mrs Anna Diana D’Souza in Chikkamagaluru has been selected for the prestigious Bill Clinton’s Global Initiative Award.

He is the first Kannada-Konkani to receive this Fellowship. This is a year-long fellowship based on online modules and policy development.

Shaun is one among the 800 Fellows across the globe who would take part in the development of the policy execution on his Commitment To Action (CTA) “Mental Health Wellbeing for students and youth in rural and semi-urban parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by 2025”.

An annual plan of action is being developed by the team which commences on 31st March 2023 with a kick-off event “King’s Global Day of Service” led by King’s Alumni Hyderabad President Stephen Anurag AKC & Treasurer Har Sahay Meena IAS.

Further, Shaun is looking forward to motivating the youth in the participation of active political spaces through scientific commentaries and policy dialogues.

His mission is to provide free and accessible mental health care and political education to the youth & students, which he hopes to be the foundation for sustainable development.

Submitted by: Stephen Anurag AKC

