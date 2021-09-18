Spread the love



















Kannadigaru Dubai Holds ‘Gulf Gaana Kogile’ Children’s Singing Competition ‘Sangeetha Saurabha 2021’

Kannadigaru Dubai an association for Kannadigas in Dubai have come forward in conducting ‘Gulf Gaana Kogile’ a singing competition for gulf Kannadiga Children in association with all Karnataka Associations in the Gulf under the banner ‘Sangeetha Saurabha 2021’.

Due to the current epidemic situation and that the restriction to conduct programmes with an open crowd is still restricted in the Gulf, the organisers are going to conduct this competition in the virtual Zoom network. Various Karnataka Associations from UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait & Qatar have come forward hand in hand in making this event successful for all the Kannadiga Children in the Gulf.

The initial event began on the 1st of September with several rounds of competition on every Friday’s and Saturday’s with quarterfinals and semifinals to bring the final round on 12th of November, 2021 live during the Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021 Celebrations.

The competition will be under Junior & Senior Categories and with the winning title of ‘Gulf Gaana Kogile 2021’, the winners & the runners-up will be honoured with Trophies as well as Cash Prizes.

This special event is being conducted by Kannadigaru Dubai and GCC Kannada Organizations and the symbolic inauguration was done on Friday the 10th September 2021 during the Ganesh Chathurthi Celebrations. During the inauguration, the divine Ganesha name song was sung by children from various GCC regions who attended.

This inauguration program was attended by guest, Actor Nagendra Prasad who is also a renowned composer, lyricist, music director and producer who with his inspiring speech conveyed the importance of music to the children. The main sponsor of the event was Mohammed Mustafa, Managing Director of EMSQUARE accompanied by his wife Asma Mustafa. They too wished the program as well as the contestants all the best for a grand success.

Renowned Sandalwood Playback Singer Manasa Holla was the Chief Judge along with other young Kannada Cinema Playback Singers Chinmaye Athreyas and Aakanksha Badami. They all wished the contestants all the best.

Kannadigaru Dubai’s office-bearers Uma Vidyadhar (President), Mallikarjuna Gowda (ex-President), Veerendra Babu (ex-President), Sandan Das (ex-President), Vineet Raj (Vice President), Arun Kumar (the Main Convenor of this programme), Deepak Somashekar (Technical & Media Advisor), Srinivas Aras (Co-Technical & Media Advisor) and Venkataramana Kamath (Programme Coordinator) headed by GCC Kannada Organisation’s, Nagesh Rao (President Karnataka Association Qatar), Revanna Siddhaiah Hombali (President Kannada Association Kuwait), Pradeep Shetty (President Bahrain Kannada Sangha), Prasad (Karnataka Wing, ISC Oman), Sarvotham Shetty (President AbuDhabi Karnataka Sangha), M.E. Moolur (President Sharjah Karnataka Sangha) & Vimal Kumar (President Al Ain Karnataka Sangha) were all present during the programme.

