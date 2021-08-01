Spread the love



















Kanpur tiger finds a new home in Gorakhpur



Gorakhpur: Amar, a tiger from the Kanpur Zoo, has now found a new home in the Gorakhpur zoo.

Amar was brought to the newly-opened Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Prani Udyan in Gorakhpur last month and was kept under a 21-day quarantine.

Till now, the zoo had only one tigress, Mailani, who had bene shifted from the Lucknow Zoo.

The Gorakhpur Zoo, at present, has 60-odd animals and efforts are on to add more animals through exchange programmes.

Director, Gorakhpur Zoo, H. Rajamohan said: “A pair of zebras from Israel will be brought to the zoo soon. It might take about a month to bring the zebras to Gorakhpur. Rhinos and hippopotamus from Assam and sloth bear from Odisha are next in line. A few species of birds and other inmates at the zoo, like deer and porcupine, have already started breeding.”

Felines, including lions and leopards, are the biggest attraction for visitors.

The zoo authorities are also planning to get other rare animals soon.

Like this: Like Loading...