Kantara Crew Graces Inauguration of ‘Pravarthana’ E&C Batch 2025 at Sahyadri

Mangaluru: ‘Pravarthana’ – E&C Branch Entry for the batch of 2025 was inaugurated, at the Sahyadri College of Engineering, Adyar here, on December 16.

Pravarthana was a splendid get-together for all the students belonging to the department. The programme was organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management.

Rathnakar S Bhat, CEO of KarMic Design Pvt Ltd, graced the occasion and enlightened the students about the scope of semiconductors in the future.

The festivity was enhanced by the presence of Pradeep Shetty and Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty, both of whom were a part of the recent sensation movie ‘Kantara’.

Dr Rajesha S, Principal of SCEM, Dr Anush Bekal, HoD of Dept. of ECE and Prof. Megha N, Co-ordinator for Association of Electronics and Communication Engineering Students (AEnCES) were also present on the dais.

In his address to the students, Pradeep Shetty highlighted the importance of shaping one’s future and how nobody else can decide the path. Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty called out to pay respect to elders; a human should be humble and down to earth no matter what he has accomplished in life.

Pradeep Shetty, Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty and Rathnakar S Bhat were felicitated on the occasion, by the Department of ECE and SCEM.



