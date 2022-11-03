Kantara Fame ‘Rishab Shetty’ Chief Guest for Sharjah Karnataka Sangha’s ‘Mayura Award Ceremony & Karnataka Rajyotsava Day

UAE: Karnataka Sangha Sharjah will be celebrating the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as well as the 20th anniversary on Sunday the 13th of November, 2022 from 3 pm onwards till 8 pm at Winners Sports Club, Ajman, UAE. During the programme, Karnataka Sangha Sharjah will also present the ‘Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga Award’.

To grace this occasion, the current world-famous movie that has made its name all over, the multilingual film ‘Kantara’s lead Actor cum Director, Rishab Shetty will the Chief Guest.

‘MAYURA VISHWAMANYA KANNADIGA’ AWARD 2022

Dr David Frank Fernandes, a businessman, film producer and well-known orator has been selected for the precious ‘Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ Award 2022. He has been promoting the Kannada language, literature and culture in this part of the world for several years and is truly deserving of this award. He is the Managing Director of Mosaco Shipping and Forwarding Company in Dubai serving in the UAE for the past many years.

As a part of the 20th-anniversary occasion and proving multi-religious togetherness in this part of the world, Naved Magundi, Mallikarjuna Gowda & Rajesh Sequeira will be specially honoured for their contribution towards the Kannada language, art and culture.

‘CHINNARA CHILIPILI’ A SPECIAL CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

Celebrating November 14 Children’s Day there will be a special ‘Fancy Dress Competition for Children during the said occasion.

FREE ENTRY

President M.E. Muloor along with his Managing Team at Sharjah Karnataka Sangha hereby appeal to all Kannadigas living in UAE to attend the program and make it a huge success.