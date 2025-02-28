Kapu Marigudi Welcomes Multilingual Actress Shilpa Shetty

Udupi: In a noteworthy event on Friday, renowned multilingual actress Shilpa Shetty visited the revered Kapu Marigudi to seek blessings from the deity. Accompanied by her sister Shamita, mother, and other family members, Shetty arrived at the newly renovated Shri Hosa Marigudi in Kapu taluk, Udupi district.

Her visit coincided with the grand ten-day Ashtabandha Brahmakalashotsava festival currently being celebrated at the temple. During her time at the temple, Shetty engaged in worship, expressing her spiritual devotion and receiving Prasada. She conveyed her admiration for the temple’s recent renovations, particularly praising the intricate wood carvings and the stunning golden architecture that characterizes the new Marigudi.

In recognition of her visit and contributions to the arts, the temple’s governing and management committee honored Shetty with a special accolade, acknowledging her influence and connection to the cultural fabric of the region.

The consecration ceremony of the fully stone-built Kapu Shri Hosa Marigudi temple commenced on February 25 and is set to continue until March 5. This significant event will be graced by distinguished guests, including the state’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony on Sunday, March 2.

The new Marigudi temple has been classified as a Grade A temple by the Religious Endowments Department, a recognition that underscores the meticulous renovation work undertaken in accordance with government standards. This effort ensures the preservation of the temple’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

Shilpa Shetty’s visit to Kapu Marigudi has attracted considerable attention, further emphasizing the temple’s importance and its role as a significant cultural landmark in the region.