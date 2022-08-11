Kar Coast Guard Conduct Walkathon to Mark India’s 75th Independence Day



Mangaluru: No.3 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted a walkathon on 11 Aug 22 in order to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence with a theme “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav ”.

The Chief Guest for the event was Mrs. Mahalakshmi Venkatesh, District President Tatrakshika. The Chief Guest stressed the importance of Walkathon, a great way to get everyone on their feet to promote a healthy lifestyle. She stressed a target of 75K steps for “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” festival of 75 years of Independence should be one such event in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India could be experienced. The event was flagged off at 0900 hrs.

The significance of the eventis to emphasise on India’s glorious history and showcase India’s development since Independence and to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

A total of 75 Participants (All ladies) from Coast Guard fraternity gathered at CGRA near CGKG school kunjathbail. The route of the event was from Coast Guard Officers’ residential area, Kunjathbail to Kunjathbail Village and returning on the same route.

ICG said that they have planned for hoisting the National Flag at various islands and light houses and in fishing boats at sea on independence day in line with the government of India’s campaign of ‘‘Har GharZhanda’’.

