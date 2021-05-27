Spread the love



















Kar Coast Guard Rescues 10 TN Fishermen from Adrift IFB due to Engine Failure

Mangaluru : Indian Coast Guard has rescued 10 TN fishermen from IFB IND-TN-15-MM-5338 Boat Name Lord of The Ocean stranded in the Arabian Sea 20 nautical miles off the coast of New Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada District. The distress message from the boat was transmitted through VHF to ICG’s Maritime Rescue Sub Coordination Centre New Mangalore (MRSC). Upon receipt of information, in a swift operation, Coast Guard Karnataka immediately diverted C 448 on patrol for immediate Technical Assistance and ICGS Rajdoot was sailed from Mangalore Port for Rescue Operations.

The Mechanized Fishing boat had fortunately taken shelter at Porbandar on 14 May 2021 due to Cyclonic Strom “Tauktae”. The IFB had set sail from Porbandar on 19 May 2021 and whilst facing the seas from Porbandar enroute, off New Mangalore she had encountered Engine Failure thereby losing her propulsion. However, the engines could not be started and requires immediate repair assistance at New Mangalore. Meanwhile MSV AL- BADRIYA MNG – 471 was requested by the Coast Guard to provide Tow assistance till ICGS Rajdoot arrived. On reaching datum , ICGS Rajdoot towed the boat to safety up to Old Port Harbour for handing over to AD Fisheries. The Coast Guard maintains effective electronic surveillance of the Karnataka Coast through the Coastal Security Network (CSN) system.

