KAR Indian Coast Guard conducts RUN to Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Har Ghar Tringa

Mangaluru : As part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav & Har Ghar Tiranga – India at 75 is organizing Fit India Freedom Run 2.0, Coast Guard Karnataka organized a 7.5 KM Run participated by 75 Personnel from ICG and MESCOM, taking inspiration from inaugural speech of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, on 12th March 2021 as part of AKAM.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, IAS,the Managing Director of MESCOM Chief Guest of occasion flagged off the Run after the inaugural speech stressing that the impetus is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc.

All the winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

