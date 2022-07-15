Karan Wahi plays chef on TV, says too much of a foodie to be on a diet



Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi who is appearing in the latest TV series ‘Channa Mereya’ and playing the character of a chef, says he is a big foodie and never followed any fancy diet to stay fit.

Apart from his acting, with his strong screen presence, good looks and well-toned body, Karan managed to create a special female fanbase from the beginning of his career with youth shows like ‘Remix’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai’ and many other non-fiction shows including the web series ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2’.

Asked about what makes him stay fit especially when working on television where the working hours are longer, in conversation with IANS, Karan shared more.

Karan told IANS: ” For me, fitness has everything to do with our lifestyle and of course eating habits and exercise. I am not conscious about my health and fitness now but since childhood. I maintain a certain lifestyle. And honestly, I am too foodie to be on a fancy diet. If I want to have rajma chawal or my favorite biryani, I will have it.”

He continued: “What I do follow is portion control and burning out calories. I respect food so I eat food in a happy mind. However, I do not do social eating. I do not eat to please my eyes, I only please my body. We tend to overeat when indulging in social eating. I do not eat when my stomach is full, I eat when I am hungry. I do not feel hungry after a proper meal… so no overindulgence.”

In the latest show while Karan is playing a chef asked if that was one of the interesting points for him to be part of the story and the actor replied: “Well, not the profession really but the character. My character Aditya Singh also has an interesting relationship with his father. I liked the overall character graph.”

The TV series ‘Channa Mereya’ is created by Yash A. Patnaik, also features Niyati Fatnani, which is airing on Star Bharat.