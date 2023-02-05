Karate Instructor Sentenced to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor

Udupi: The Udupi Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-1, on Saturday, February 4, sentenced 45-year-old Karate instructor Umesh Bangera to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 22,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after a karate class in Padubidri.

On 12 February 2020, Umesh Bangera sexually assaulted a girl student after karate classes in Padubidri. On 27 September 2020, Bangera called the girl’s mother and asked her to send her daughter to the class. The girl refused to go to the class and revealed the sexual assault by the Karate instructor. In this regard, a case was filed at the Kaup police station. Based on the complaint, Umesh Bangera was arrested by the then Circle Inspector of Kaup, Mahesh Prasad.

A charge sheet was filed for offences punishable under the provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Special Public Prosecutor Y T Raghavendra examined 13 witnesses before the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-1 judge, Srinivas Suvarna sentenced Bangera to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each for the offence punishable under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act respectively. He was also sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 each for offences punishable under Section 506 of IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Like this: Like Loading...