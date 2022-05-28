‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by SACAA

‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI) South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) on Friday, 27 May and will end on 28 May, at the LCRI Hall in the college building.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) hosted the Karavali Milana which is the 16th South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress on 27 May and 28 May 2022. Alumni representatives from Jesuit Schools and Colleges from the Provinces of Karnataka, Madurai, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Kerala, in the age group of 25 to 75 attended. Out of 250 plus registrations, 50 were reserved for Alumni from St Aloysius College.

The programme began on 27 May at 3.00 pm with the Inauguration. Provincial of Karnataka province Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ was the Chief Guest. Chenthil Kumar the National President of JAAI, Rev Fr. Swebert D’Silva the PCA of Karnataka and Krishna Reddy the South Zone president of JAAI were the guests of honour. On the occasion there was a book release event marking the Ignatian Year “St Ignatius Loyola- Cannon Balled to Sainthood”authored by Prof. Edmund Frank, the 1971 batch alumnus of St Aloysius College.

The welcome address was delivered by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, followed by inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais. Briefing on the launch of the Congress was done by Fr Swebert D’silva SJ, and introductory remarks were delivered by Chenthil Kumar. Following the book release, the salient features of the book were briefed by the author Prof Edmond Frank.

In his address to the gathering Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ said, “This JAAI gives us a sense of mission and purpose .We have built a world based on our separation from each other and is unsustainable. To create a world that is just and sustainable , we must design and build with our oneness in mind, asking ourselves at every point, “What is the best for the whole?’. The alumni are the face of institutions and our vision in the larger society. They are our goodwill ambassadors in the world. The JAAI meeting is a time to look back, look within and look forward -to celebrate our achievements and make course corrections” (MORE OF Fr VAZ SPEECH WATCH ON VIDEO BELOW).

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ also spoke and highlighted the achievements of the alumni and urged the alumni to give back to their Alma mater and keep in touch with their Alma mater and its management. The first session will be on “Role of alumni in promoting entrepreneurship among youths- start ups- incubation’”. The resource person for this session is MV Nair, Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL. The session was moderated by Prof Edmund Frank. This is followed by a short cultural programme at AIMIT Campus, Kotekar, Beeri, followed by congress dinner.

And, on 28 May the second session was on ‘Engaging the youth in sustainable development’ by Dr. G Srinikethan, Director (Technical Research) Nitte Deemed to be University. Dr Cletus D’souza was the moderator. It was followed by presentations from five provinces, either by the Province coordinators or the GC members. The third session was on ‘Gender sensitivity, families and me’ by Mrs. Brinda Adige, a social activist. Dr. Rose Veera D’souza was the moderator.

The final session was the business session where elections to the office of South Zone JAAI, was conducted. The valedictory programme was held at 4.00 pm on 28 may 2022. Dr Vinaya Hegde was the Chief Guest. St Aloysius College Alumni Association got the privilege of organising this Congress after 18 years. The inaugural session was eloquently compered by Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.