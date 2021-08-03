Spread the love



















Kareena Kapoor Khan supports initiative to empower artisans



New Delhi: The Baradari project returns in its second season with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan lending her support to the fashion initiative. Baradari stands for economic equality and social justice between designers and artisans.

In its first edition, with 110 designers participating, it was amongst one of India’s largest fashion fundraisers raising almost Rs 50 lakh for five weaver and embroidery communities. The fundraiser was intended to serve as seed capital, encouraging the artisan to be able to conduct a sustainable livelihood independently.

Kareena is an instrumental part of the project and has even helped in choosing the project’s name. She continues her association with the fundraiser this year as a symbol of her commitment towards the mission of Baradari. “Baradari is a wonderful initiative as it speaks about economic equality in the world of fashion and textiles. This is the most important conversation fashion in India needs to be having. Designers and artisans are partners in making an outfit, and Baradari wants all of us to acknowledge that partnership. I am so excited to be a part of Baradari once again this year, especially after seeing the impact of the funds we raised last year…” said the actress.

This year, reputed designers such as Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Raw Mango, Varana, Monisha Jaising and Masaba and accessory labels of Misho, Outhouse and Rohira are among the 70-plus names who have donated their signature products, for an e-Commerce sale, to raise money for their artisan brothers, their ‘baradari’.

Each designer donates two garments, which are sold via multi-designer store Ensemble on its e-commerce platform ensembleindia.com. Full proceeds from the sale will be donated to weaver and embroidery communities, handpicked by the Baradari team, to ensure they find their feet and set up their businesses. The fashion initiative is also launching a crowdfunding project on Ketto to ensure that anyone who wants to donate even a small amount is welcome to do so. The Baradari core team comprises Namrata Zakaria, Tina Tahiliani Parikh, owner and founder of Ensemble, who will facilitate the e-commerce sale, and Pareina Thapar, co-founder of the communications strategy firm Longform. The sale’s proceeds will be disbursed to our chosen weavers by the crafts association Paramparik Karigar.

Baradari partner, Pareina Thapar, owner and co-founder, Longform India, says, “In the last year the one word which has shaped our collective consciousness is “sustainability”. We are debating about it, thinking about it and also arguing about it. ? Can true cultural sustainability ever be achieved when the gap remains a deep chasm? For the designer as an artist to thrive with the artisan, helping hands need to hold on strong in times of crisis. We are deeply thankful to the support of the Indian fashion and craft industry to continue to do their bit in supporting their ‘Baradari’.”

Baradari Sale Week: August 6 to 13, 2021

