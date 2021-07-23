Spread the love



















Karisma Kapoor gifts five pair of shoes to contestant Pruthviraj



Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who will soon be seen as a chief guest in a dance reality show, surprised a contestant by gifting him five pairs of shoes.

The actress, will be seen on “Super Dancer- Chapter” and contestants will be seen performing on her popular tracks. The viewers will also get to see some of Karisma Kapoor’s trademark dance moves.

Contestant Pruthviraj and super guru Subhronil performed on the song ‘Phoolon sa chehra tera’ and depicted Karisma’s journey through the act from a child to an adult. The act came alive through pictures of the actress projected as the backdrop.

She brought an entire rack of shoes for him, with five different styles! An overjoyed Pruthvi was confused as to which pair to choose from but Karisma assured him that all the shoes were his.

Karisma Kapoor says: “I loved it guys, thank you so much. I am feeling very emotional. Really, suddenly I am just feeling overwhelmed. Firstly, both of you have amazing energy. Thank you so much for this beautiful tribute.It’s very special to me.”

Karisma went on to add that: “My entire family is Pruthvi’s fan and brought a surprise gift for the little boy.”

This show comes on Sony Entertainment Television.

