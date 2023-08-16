Karkala Police register Suo-moto case against two including Puneeth Attavar for Hate Speech

Karkala: The Karkala Town Police registered a suo-moto case against Bajrang Dal leaders for hate and provocative speech during an event on August 13 here in the city.

According to the police, the case has been lodged against Puneeth Attavar, the coordinator of Bajrang Dal, Mangaluru division and Sampath, the coordinator of Bajrang Dal in Karkala city.

Bajrang Dal held a Panjina Meravanige event in Karkala on August 13. During the programme, Puneeth Attavar, a key speaker, reportedly made a statement indicating that those involved in cow slaughter should anticipate consequences. His remarks conveyed that they should expect the same hand used for slaughtering the cow to be separated from their body.

In response to these comments, the Karkala police took action and registered a Suo-moto case on August 14.

