Karkala Town Station HC Commits Suicide

Karkala: The head constable from Karkala Town Police Station allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on July 15 night.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth Miyar (49), a resident of Kajarbail. He was working as a head constable in Karkala Town Police Station.

Prashanth was on leave and was found dead on Sunday, July 16 morning, hanging in the backyard of his house in Miyar, Karkala Taluk.

Karkala Police officers, who visited the spot, are investigating the matter. It is suspected that health issues were the main reason for the suicide.

