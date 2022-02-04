Karnataka allows 100% seating in theatres, multiplexes



Bengaluru: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes.

Likewise, the government allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools.

The decision will come into effect from Saturday.

Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity.

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

‘Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,’ Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. ‘People can eat outside during intervals,’ Sudhakar said.

‘We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,’ the minister said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release.

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. ‘In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,’ he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs.

‘Withdrawal of curbs doesn’t mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,’ Sudhakar said.

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said.