Karnataka announces lockdown for 14 days from April 27



Bengaluru: The chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa has announced a lockdown for fourteen days on April 26, The lockdown will start from April 27 night.

The CM said that during the lockdown groceries and the shops which are selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Agriculture, manufacturing and construction companies will function as usual. Public transport will be shut for 14 days. Ration, meat shops, and groceries will be opened from 6 am to 10 am. Buses, cabs, autorickshaws will not be allowed to operate for fourteen days. The Revenue, Home and Health (Medical) and the Police department will work as usual. The lockdown will be applicable from April 27 night from 9 pm, since the deadly coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in the state.

Addressing the state, CM Yediyurappa said, “Vendors should open their shops at 6 am and close by 10 am. Manufacturing, construction and agriculture sectors will continue their work. The state-run buses will be operating with a minimum fleet of buses so that people can buy essentials. To contain the spread of coronavirus lockdown is a must”.