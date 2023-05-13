Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, BJP wins 6 seats and Congress 2 in DK

Mangaluru: With the counting of votes almost completed in Dakshina Kannada, 6 BJP and two Congress candidates have won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, on May 13.

The counting of votes started at 8 am at NITK, Suratkal.

The winning candidates are U T Khader from Congress, Dr Bharat Shetty from BJP, Umanath Kotian from BJP, Vedavyas Kamath from BJP, Baghirathi Murulya from BJP, Ashok Rai from Congress, Harish Poonja from BJP and Rajesh Naik from the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Dr Bharat said, “I would like to thank the voters of my Constituency. D K culture should be retained because Congress will spread propaganda but the people of Dakshina Kannada are well educated. Congress has promised few guarantees but our people do not believe in freebies. I have done a lot of development work in my Constituency and people have given me one more opportunity to serve them. By winning the elections, my responsibilities have increased and I will work hard for the development of my Constituency.

Speaking to mangalorean.com U T Khader said, “People of Mangaluru Constituency have blessed me and elected me again. Whatever guarantees Congress has promised they will be implemented on the first day of the first cabinet meeting”.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Asha Thimappa from Puttur Constituency said, “I have accepted the decision of the people of my Constituency. I was expecting a victory from my Constituency but the people have voted for the Congress Candidate Ashok Rai”.

When asked whether Arun Puthila who contested as an independent candidate was the reason for her defeat, Asha said, “I don’t want to comment on it. It is the decision of the voters”.

Final Results of 204 – Mangaluru (Ullal) Assembly Constituency

U T Khader – Congress – 83219

Mohammed Ashraf – AAP – 334

Sathish Kumpala – BJP – 60429

Riyaz Farangipete- SDPI- 15054

Deepak Coelho – Independent – 243

Final Results of 205 – Bantwal Assembly Constituency

Rajesh Naik U – BJP – 93324

Ramanath Rai – Congress – 85042

Prakash Gomes – JD(S) – 454

Purushotham Gowda Kolpe – AAP – 495

Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe – SDPI – 5436

Mangaluru North Constituency

Inayat Ali – Congress – 70609

Bharath Shetty – BJP – 103531

Moideen Bava – JD(S)-5256

