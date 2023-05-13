Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Counting Begins at NITK – Live Update
Mangaluru (Ullal) after 6th round: 11:13 am
Congress – 35494
BJP – 20248
Puttur 7th round -11:09 am
Ashok – 27421 – Congress
Arun Puthila – 27512
Asha 17644 – BJP
Mangalore South 8th round 11:06
J R Lobo – Congress – 27544
Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 48777
Mangalore South 7th round 11:04
J R Lobo – Congress – 22401
Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 44736
Belthangady 7th round 11:00 am
Harish Poonja – BJP – 45528
Rakshith Congress – 37622
Moodbidri 4th Round 10:59 am
Umanath Kotian – BJP – 28755
Umanath Kotian – Congress – 20744
Mangalore South 6th round 10:49
J R Lobo – Congress – 18169
Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 39717
Puttur 6th round -10:49 am
Ashok – 24592 – Congress
Arun Puthila – 23102
Asha 15350 – BJP
Belthangady 7th round 10:45 am
Harish Poonja – BJP – 40938
Rakshith Congress – 34063
Bantwal Constituency 5th round 10:41
Ramanath Rai Congress- 22580
Rajesh Naik U BJP – 27778
Mangalore City North 5th Round 10:32 am
Bharath Shetty Y – BJP – 29122
Inayath Ali – Congress – 18818
Belthangady 6th round 10:32 am
Harish Poonja – BJP – 35193
Rakshith Congress – 30043
Moodbidri 4th Round 10:30 am
Umanath Kotian – BJP – 23223
Umanath Kotian – Congress – 16700
Mangalore South 4th round 10:24
J R Lobo – Congress – 13819
Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 25930
Bentangady 5th Round 10:17 am
Rakshith Shivaram – 25212 – Congress
Harish Poonja – 30183 – BJP
Puttur 4th round -10:10 am
Ashok – 16666 – Congress
Arun Puthila – 14377
Asha 10043 – BJP
Mangalore City North 3rd Round 10:01 am
Bharath Shetty Y – 15839
Inayath Ali-13766
Sullia 3rd round
BJP – 4886
Congress – 4472
Mangalore South 4th round 9:57 am
Congress – 3147
BJP – 6348
Bentangady 3rd Round 9:49 am
Rakshith Shivaram – 14330 – Congress
Harish Poonja – 16974 – BJP
Puttur 3rd round -9:52 am
Ashok – 12541 Congress
Arun Puthila 0- 10223
Asha – 6452 BJP
Moodbidri Second Round 9:46 am
BJP – 10704
Congress – 7399
Congress Candidate Ashok Rai leading with 2121 votes in Puttur – 9:46 am
Belthangady third round:
BJP-16974,
Congress 14330
Mangalore South:
Cong 4555,
BJP 7731
Mangalore City North Round 2:
Bharath Shetty Y – 9273
Inayath Ali-10371
Sullia Constituency first round BJP is leading
Congress-3969
BJP-5501
Bantwal Constituency first round BJP leading
Ramanath Rai Congress- 4482
Rajesh Naik U BJP – 5390
Puttur 2nd round Congress leading
Ashok congress 8666
Arun Puthila- 6495
Asha BJP- 4513
Moodbidri First Round BJP is leading
Umanath Kotian -5595
Umanath Kotian-3204
Puttur Constituency First Round 9:29 am
Ashok Rai :3996
Arun Kumar Puthila: 2962
Asha:2392
Mangaluru South Constituency First Round
Vedavyas Kamath BJP :6177
J R Lobo Congress : 2916
U T Khader leading with 4156 votes in first round – 9:20 am
Congress (Ashok Rai) leading in Puttur – 9:04 am
Belthangady first Round BJP leading with 5751 votes and Congress 4787 – 9:00 am
Ramanath Rai leading in Bantwal – 8:47 am
Ashok Rai is leading in Puttur – 8:44 am
Arun Puthila is leading in Puttur – 8:38 am
U T Khader leading in Mangaluru – 8:34 am
Rajesh Naik leading in Bantwal
BJP leading in 5 Constituencies in Dakshina Kannada – 8:31 am
Mithun Rai leading against Umanath Kotian in Moodbidri – 8:28 am
Mangaluru: Time is ticking, in a few hours from now, the fate of the candidates who have contested for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly 2023 will be known. The counting of votes has begun all over the state on May 13 at 8 am sharp.
In Mangaluru, the counting is held at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.
All returning officers who were asked to synchronise the precision clocks at the centres were given a go-ahead signal by the Chief Election Officer at exactly 8:00 am, which began at all the other centres simultaneously.
The Election Officer will count the Ballot votes for the first half hour, which will be followed by the counting of normal votes.