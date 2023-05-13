Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Counting Begins at NITK – Live Update

Update

Mangaluru (Ullal) after 6th round: 11:13 am

Congress – 35494

BJP – 20248

Puttur 7th round -11:09 am

Ashok – 27421 – Congress

Arun Puthila – 27512

Asha 17644 – BJP

Mangalore South 8th round 11:06

J R Lobo – Congress – 27544

Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 48777

Mangalore South 7th round 11:04

J R Lobo – Congress – 22401

Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 44736

Belthangady 7th round 11:00 am

Harish Poonja – BJP – 45528

Rakshith Congress – 37622

Moodbidri 4th Round 10:59 am

Umanath Kotian – BJP – 28755

Umanath Kotian – Congress – 20744

Mangalore South 6th round 10:49

J R Lobo – Congress – 18169

Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 39717

Puttur 6th round -10:49 am

Ashok – 24592 – Congress

Arun Puthila – 23102

Asha 15350 – BJP

Belthangady 7th round 10:45 am

Harish Poonja – BJP – 40938

Rakshith Congress – 34063

Bantwal Constituency 5th round 10:41

Ramanath Rai Congress- 22580

Rajesh Naik U BJP – 27778

Mangalore City North 5th Round 10:32 am

Bharath Shetty Y – BJP – 29122

Inayath Ali – Congress – 18818

Belthangady 6th round 10:32 am

Harish Poonja – BJP – 35193

Rakshith Congress – 30043

Moodbidri 4th Round 10:30 am

Umanath Kotian – BJP – 23223

Umanath Kotian – Congress – 16700

Mangalore South 4th round 10:24

J R Lobo – Congress – 13819

Vedavyasa Kamath – BJP – 25930

Bentangady 5th Round 10:17 am

Rakshith Shivaram – 25212 – Congress

Harish Poonja – 30183 – BJP

Puttur 4th round -10:10 am

Ashok – 16666 – Congress

Arun Puthila – 14377

Asha 10043 – BJP

Mangalore City North 3rd Round 10:01 am

Bharath Shetty Y – 15839

Inayath Ali-13766

Sullia 3rd round

BJP – 4886

Congress – 4472

Mangalore South 4th round 9:57 am

Congress – 3147

BJP – 6348

Bentangady 3rd Round 9:49 am

Rakshith Shivaram – 14330 – Congress

Harish Poonja – 16974 – BJP

Puttur 3rd round -9:52 am

Ashok – 12541 Congress

Arun Puthila 0- 10223

Asha – 6452 BJP

Moodbidri Second Round 9:46 am

BJP – 10704

Congress – 7399

Congress Candidate Ashok Rai leading with 2121 votes in Puttur – 9:46 am

Belthangady third round:

BJP-16974,

Congress 14330

Mangalore South:

Cong 4555,

BJP 7731

Mangalore City North Round 2:

Bharath Shetty Y – 9273

Inayath Ali-10371

Sullia Constituency first round BJP is leading

Congress-3969

BJP-5501

Bantwal Constituency first round BJP leading

Ramanath Rai Congress- 4482

Rajesh Naik U BJP – 5390

Puttur 2nd round Congress leading

Ashok congress 8666

Arun Puthila- 6495

Asha BJP- 4513

Moodbidri First Round BJP is leading

Umanath Kotian -5595

Umanath Kotian-3204

Puttur Constituency First Round 9:29 am

Ashok Rai :3996

Arun Kumar Puthila: 2962

Asha:2392

Mangaluru South Constituency First Round

Vedavyas Kamath BJP :6177

J R Lobo Congress : 2916

U T Khader leading with 4156 votes in first round – 9:20 am

Congress (Ashok Rai) leading in Puttur – 9:04 am

Belthangady first Round BJP leading with 5751 votes and Congress 4787 – 9:00 am

Ramanath Rai leading in Bantwal – 8:47 am

Ashok Rai is leading in Puttur – 8:44 am

Arun Puthila is leading in Puttur – 8:38 am

U T Khader leading in Mangaluru – 8:34 am

Rajesh Naik leading in Bantwal

BJP leading in 5 Constituencies in Dakshina Kannada – 8:31 am

Mithun Rai leading against Umanath Kotian in Moodbidri – 8:28 am

Mangaluru: Time is ticking, in a few hours from now, the fate of the candidates who have contested for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly 2023 will be known. The counting of votes has begun all over the state on May 13 at 8 am sharp.

In Mangaluru, the counting is held at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

All returning officers who were asked to synchronise the precision clocks at the centres were given a go-ahead signal by the Chief Election Officer at exactly 8:00 am, which began at all the other centres simultaneously.

The Election Officer will count the Ballot votes for the first half hour, which will be followed by the counting of normal votes.

