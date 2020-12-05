Spread the love



















Karnataka Bandh Total Flop in City

Mangaluru: While some pro-Kannada groups have called for a statewide bandh on TODAY, Saturday 5 December to oppose the Maratha Development Board, transport services., businesses/Shops, government offices etc are not affected in the city, and the City life .looks normal like other days. The bandh has been called between 6 am and 6 pm, and police have been put on alert to control any untoward incidents. KSRTC operations are not disrupted, while All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has only extended moral support to the bandh. Fuel outlets as well as restaurants are all open. Some auto drivers, cabbies to participate Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers are seen doing business as usual. Ramesh,a cab driver speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “If I participate in the Bandh, who is going to reimburse my daily income. This one day bandh will not serve any purpose, than creating income loss for common people like us. I am glad to see that the people didn’t respond to the bandh call”. Joseph Pinto, an auto driver said, “If they pay me to stop working today, I am ready for the bandh, if not I am sorry. I have a wife and three children to take care of, and sitting at home today, will not make my day worthwhile”.

Police have intensified security across the City and on highways to prevent forcible closure of shops and commercial establishments and untoward incidents. Though Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had advised activists and pro-Kannada organisations to call off the shutdown to avoid inconveniencing the public in Covid times, the organisers had decided to observe it. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of additional police personnel in and around the City to prevent untoward incidents and ensure law and order is maintained during the 12-hour shutdown. However, the organisations have exempted essential supplies and services from the dawn-to-dusk shutdown.

Why are pro-Kannada activists observing a bandh? Karnataka government’s decision to earmark Rs 50 crore for the formation of a Maratha Development Corporation in the state has triggered pro-Kannada groups. Kannada activists accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of indulging in appeasement politics and demanded that the state government immediately withdraw the order to set up the Maratha corporation.



Only ROADS CLOSED, while the CITY is FULLY OPEN!

The Maratha Development Authority was set up on 16 November 2020 with Rs 50 crore corpus for the financial, social, educational and development of the Marathas living in the state over the decades, especially in the northwest and northern regions. The Maratha community has been urging the state government to include Marathas under the list of backward classes to benefit from reservation in jobs and seats in educational colleges…………..