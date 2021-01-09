Spread the love



















Karnataka bans transport of chicken from Kerala

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (UNI): Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said there was no case of bird flu (H5N8) reported from any part of the state, however, officials

have been asked to maintain utmost caution and alertness.

The State is already on high alert after Bird Flu was reported in two districts of neighbouring Kerala State.

The Minister, who held a high-level meeting of senior officials of various departments concerned, instructed that a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners of

respective Districts be held immediately to keep a vigil and take all precautionary measures

against the Bird Flu, according to a release from the Minister’s office.

Transportation of poultry and its products from Kerala into the state had been totally prohibited, he said.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam, prompting officials to cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts in the border have been directed to take preventive

measures by holding district-level disease control committee meetings.

Chauhan said directions have also been given to have proper coordination between forest, urban and rural development, and police departments.

Forest officials have been directed to be vigilant about symptoms of flu or unnatural death of birds in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts bordering Kerala, he added.

The Minister also said officials have been asked to maintain utmost care at poultry areas,

especially bird sanctuaries and water bodies.