Karnataka Battalion NCC holds Annual Training Camp at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: The Pre-Republic Day Camp -1 (RDC) / Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by 21 Karnataka Battalion NCC recently at Yenepoya Institute of Technology (YIT), Moodbidri was a significant and enriching experience for the participating cadets.

The camp attracted a total of 469 cadets, with 170 girl cadets and the rest being boy cadets. Cadets from four different districts such as Udupi, Mangalore, Shivamogga, and Madikeri attended the training.

The camp included a rigorous ten-day schedule with various activities such as physical exercise, drills, weapon training, firing practice, and theory classes on NCC subjects. The primary goal of the camp was to promote overall personality development among the cadets. The camp was inaugurated at the YIT Campus by NCC officers of the battalion.

The camp had dedicated trainers including Col. Naresh Bhagasra, Sena Medal, Group Commander, NCC Group, Head Quarters, Mangalore, Lt. Col. R K Singh Commanding Officer 21 Karnataka Battalion NCC, Lt. Col. Sunith S Kothwal Commanding Officer of 4 Kar Eng Coy NCC, Lt. Colonel Ganesh Sesha Iyer Commanding Officer of 18 Kar Battalion NCC, Lt. Col. Anilesh Kaushik Commanding Officer of 2 Kar Eng Coy NCC, Lt. Col. R S Rawat Administrative officer 21 Karnataka Battalion NCC along with them 24 PI staff, 4 ANO’s for Pre RDC-1 / CATC CAMP.

Cadets followed a strict daily schedule, starting with early morning physical training, followed by drill sessions, lectures, and practical exercises. Cadets were exposed to firing 0.22 rifles and practised on fixed targets at a 25-yard range. The camp encouraged cultural values and held informal cultural gatherings every evening, including solo and group singing and dancing competitions.

The camp concluded with a valedictory ceremony with Dr R G D’Souza, the Principal of the institution as the Chief Guest. Cadets performed cultural programs representing the NCC’s motto, ‘Unity and Discipline.’

From the camp, 120 NCC cadets were selected to participate in the next round of the Pre-RDC camp indicating the high level of talent and dedication among the participants. Cadets gained exposure and experience during the camp, improving their leadership qualities, communication skills, and a sense of responsibility. The camp also instilled values of patriotism, national integration, solidarity, and communal harmony among the student volunteers Overall, the Republic Day Camp-1 / Combined Annual Training Camp provided a comprehensive and enriching experience for the cadets, fostering personal growth and a sense of national pride.

