Karnataka Beary leader likens making non-Muslims eat ‘halal’ meat to ‘dharma bhrashta’



Mangaluru: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy President Rahim Uchil on Tuesday said that ‘halal’ is a rule applicable only for Muslims.

Making non-Muslims eat ‘halal meat’ was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta,’ he said.

‘It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat ‘halal’ meat by hiding the truth of ‘halal’. ‘Halal’ is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the ‘halal’ practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,’ Uchil said.

He suggested that if non-Muslims disagreed with ‘halal’ meat, they could voluntarily buy and consume the same from shops owned by non-Muslims.

‘Leaders of two religions should discuss and take an amicable solution for the ‘halal’ issue. No one should use the issue for political advantage. Further, he said it is the duty of the Muslim society to inform non-Muslims the practices pertaining to ‘halal’, the words used during the prayers while performing ‘halal’ and its meaning. It is not right to conduct business by hiding the truth on ‘halal’,’ he added.

On the ban on Muslim merchants in Hindu temples, he said that such restrictions among Hindus and Muslims would be sorted out.