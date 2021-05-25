Spread the love



















Karnataka BJP MLA organises mass ‘havans’ to ward off corona virus



Belagavi: A day after several hundreds defied Covid rules to take part in the funeral of a ‘divine horse’, BJP MLA from Belagavi Dakshin assembly segment Abhay Kumar Patil organised ‘havans’ (a fire ritual performed on special occasions by a Hindu priest usually for a homeowner) in over 50 different places within his constituency on Tuesday to ward off the Covid virus.

Patil told reporters that he was a firm believer in Ayurveda medicine and the good effects of Homa. “Hinduism has answers for all ill effects. Coronavirus too is an ill effect. To ward off the evil of this pandemic which has taken a toll of the people for over one year, it can only be stopped with divine intervention,” he explained.

Patil said “You (reporters) may not be believers in these kinds of rituals but there are several people out there who believe in these rituals, it will surely hurt their sentiments.”

He said that with ‘havan’ being organised on the streets, it (smoke) would not cause any problems to those who are asthmatic or have bronchitis or any patient who is suffering from chest related diseases. “What problems are you talking about? This is a ritual; those who follow it have respect for these things. You may want all answers to pass the test of science. If you are a believer, Homa itself is a science for them. Homa is a matter of belief, those who believe it will venerate it, those who don’t like you (Reporters) will never understand the importance of it. So there is no question of debating with you over matters of faith.”

Patil, who is a three-time MLA from Belagavi Dakshin, added that he himself had contracted the dreaded disease and he has a lot of faith in these rituals as these help people to ward off the evil effects of such a dreaded virus.

