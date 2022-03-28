Karnataka bribery allegation: Cong demands sacking of Minister K.S. Eshwarappa



New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded sacking of Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for bribery allegation by a contractor who has written a letter to the Prime Minister.

Addressing a press conference L. Hanumanthaiah, Congress leader, said, “we also demand for the sacking of the government and also demand action against people, who are involved in corruption.”

The Congress alleged that the Karnataka Contractors Association President has alleged that officials in the BJP government demanded 40 per cent commission in the contracts and said, “we are facing it very difficult to manage this big corrupt practice of Karnataka.”

The recent allegation has been made by Santosh Patil from Belgaum district who has done a contract work of about Rs 4 crore in Hindalaga Gram Panchayat. The Congress claimed that Patil alleged that he was demanded 40 per cent bribe.

Congress MP Naseer Hussain alleged that, when the contractor went for the release of the funds, minister’s associates asked Santosh Patil to give 40 per cent out of Rs 4 crore work, which he did. He said he has given Rs 15 lakh to the associates of the minister, but they are demanding 40 per cent of the contract.