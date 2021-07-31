Spread the love



















Karnataka cabinet expansion soon, says Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday that a decision on cabinet expansion will be taken very soon.

“I am expecting a call from the high command on Monday in this regard,” he said here on Saturday.

He clarified that he has not given any list to the central leaders in this regard and there is no question of lobbying for cabinet posts, he underlined.

“I have discussed the matter with party President J.P. Nadda and am waiting for their signal,” he added.

Meanwhile, union minister Pralhad Joshi has stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already discussed the matter with the high command and cabinet expansion will be done in two or three days.

