Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that he will meet the governor after lunch and hand over his resignation.

Yediyurappa was speaking at a programme that marked the celebration of two years of the BJP government in the state. “I have decided to resign,” a news agency quoted the Karnataka chief minister as saying. “I will meet the Governor after lunch.”

More details to follow soon…

