Karnataka CM hands over fake letter case to CID

Bengaluru: The fake letter row, that resulted in a war of words between the ruling Congress government and the opposition, was handed over to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday.

The ‘fake’ letter targeted Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and alleged that he is demanding money from officers in the department. It was claimed that the officers have written a letter to the Governor and in turn the Governor had asked the Chief Secretary to look into the corruption charges.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that there is no complaint or letter written by the Governor in this regard and the letter circulated to media and social media in this regard is bogus one created to bring disrepute to the government. He indirectly stated that it should be the handiwork of BJP leaders or former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Kumarswamy had lashed out at Siddaramaiah slamming him that he is an expert in making genuine letters into fake ones. Siddaramaiah is shamelessly standing behind the corrupt and it is a matter of shame, he attacked.

Following this, CM Siddaramaiah had held talks with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and declared that the issue of fake letters has been handed over to the CID.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Mandya district, V.S. Ashok had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Mandya and demanded a probe into the circulation of fake letters. The Congress MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda, Ravikumar Gowda, MLCs Madhu G Made Gowda, Dinesh Gooligowda have also lodged a police complaint regarding the matter.

