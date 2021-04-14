Spread the love



















Karnataka CM recalls Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to society



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the architect of India’s Constitution.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s relentless fight for the rights of the deprived social classes.

“Apart from promoting freedom, and equality in society, Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to nation-building is historic,” the Chief Minister stated.

State Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu, and several high ranking officials joined the Chief Minister in offering tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.



