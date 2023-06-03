Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah grieved by Odisha train accident

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed his deep grief over the train tragedy resulting in death of more than 50 persons in Odisha’s Balasore.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of more than 50 persons in the train accident which taken place in Balasore of Odisha. I will pray for the souls of the deceased,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also wished that the injured persons in the accident recover soonest.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

