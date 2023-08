Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The chief minister also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hours before calling on the prime minister.

Siddaramaiah presented a traditional wood-made elephant miniature and garland to PM Modi. In a picture tweeted by PMO, PM Modi is seen donning Karnataka’s traditional turban and shawl.

Like this: Like Loading...