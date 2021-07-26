Spread the love



















Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces resignation



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday while delivering a speech at a function to mark completion of his two-years in office.

Yedyurappa, made the announcement teary-eyed. “I am resigning from this post. I am meeting the Governor Thavarchand Gehlot after lunch and submitting my resignation.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing me to continue even after 75 years of age. I will be involved in party building activities in future,” he said.

