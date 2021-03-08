Spread the love



















Karnataka Cong boycotts CM Yediyurappa’s Budget speech



Bengaluru: Opposition Karnataka Congress leaders protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government by wearing black armbands during the Budget speech by Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

The Congress alleged that with a case of ‘sexual exploitation’ coming to light last week involving Karnataka Water Resources Minister, Ramesh Jarkiholi, more than six cabinet ministers in the Yediyurappa’s government have approached the court seeking restrain orders fearing that such an objectionable CD might come to light.

The moment Yediyurappa rose to present the state Budget in the assembly, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah opposed it and some Congress leaders trooped into the well of the House wearing black armbands.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the ruling BJP has lost the moral right to present the Budget on International Women’s Day on Monday.

“With women being preyed upon by none other than the ruling party’s minister, how can the opposition keep quiet to allow such injustice meted out to women. In order to uphold the dignity of women and strong opposition to a minister getting caught in a sex scandal, the Congress is boycotting the Budget,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah, who is also Karnataka’s former Chief Minister, alleged that six cabinet ministers approaching the court last week and seeking restrain orders against the media to ban telecast or publishing of any defamatory content speaks volumes about the ruling BJP’s commitment to protect the dignity of women.

“This step taken by six cabinet ministers is even more intriguing as they have sought permission after one of their party colleague’s sex scandal came out in the public. Therefore, the ruling BJP government has lost its popular mandate to run the state,” Siddaramaiah added.