Karnataka Cong criticises Modi on farm laws

Bengaluru (UNI): Former Chief minister and the Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah criticised Prime minister Narendra Modi, for turning a blind-eye on the farmers Agitation across the country demanding the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws.

Addressing a huge gathering of farmers protest organised by the KPCC in the city today, the former Chief minister said that the prime minister is adamant on Farmers demand, despite the Supreme Court’s intervention on the issue.

Maintaining that the only demand from the farmers was to withdraw the Farm Law he said that “the farmers are now agitating and the prime minister and Narendra Modi and the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa in the state to take extreme action to overthrow them from the power”.

Stating that the Karnataka Congress has organised the farmers to participate in today’s programme of ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ he said that “We will continue our struggle and never hesitate even go to prison till the demands of the farmers are met”.

He also demanded the Union government to give assurance to the farmers over the continuance of ensuring the minimum support price to the agricultural producers.

He also condemned the state government for preventing the farmers from reaching the State Capital and thwart them in participating them in the Raj Bhavan Chalo programme.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition Congress leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council S R Patil, and others also participated in the Rally, organised ahead of the Raj Bhavan