Spread the love



















Karnataka Cong terms BJP as ‘Blackmailers’ Janata Party



Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday caustically remarked that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should officially rename itself as ‘Blackmailers’ Janata Party as their own party legislators were making such allegations.

Deriding the ruling BJP, Shivakuamr sought to know where are the sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement, Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation and other central agencies who wait to pounce on leaders from the Opposition. “Central agencies have an uncanny ability of tracking opposition leaders and overlooking the ruling party’s own claims,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Shivakumar recalled that he had mentioned earlier that a ‘CD’ was the main reason behind one of Yediyurappa’s relative attempt to commit suicide about two months ago.

“When I said that CD is the reason for such an incident and demanded an inquiry into it, I was not taken seriously. Now your (BJP) leaders themselves are claiming that there are such CDs and they are been used to blackmail none other than CM himself that too by his own party members,” he said.

While Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that only a weak Chief Minister can succumb to blackmail tactics and this was not a good sign for the state.

“Yediyurappa should not allow this issue to blow out of proportions instead he should immediately take steps to file criminal complaints against all those who are making such accusations,” he said.

Siddaramaiah asserted that he had been making evidence based accusation on Yediyurappa that one of his family member has received Rs 7.5 crore bribe through RTGS in one case.