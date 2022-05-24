Karnataka Congress fields Jabbar, Yadav for MLC polls



Bengaluru: Congress on Monday announced the candidature of former MLC K Abdul Jabbar and former BMTC chairman Nagaraju Yadav for MLC elections.

Since the party decided to field one minority and one Other Backward Class leader, the party finalised these two leaders among a large number of aspirants, sources in Congress said.

Jabbar is also serving as chairman of the Congress Minority Cell. Nagaraj is a familiar face on television channels in defending the party during debates.

Separately, Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday told reporters that he has no difference with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on any issues including a selection of candidates for Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

“We both sat and discussed the candidates for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections. However final decision taken by the party top leaders,” he said.

Shivakumar was in Delhi to meet party leaders here to discuss organisational issues.

On the delay in announcing names, Shivakumar said it was not due to the difference between the two leaders. Every political party have its own system of selection of candidates. Congress also took its own time.

For two seats, more than 200 aspirants were trying. So the party will take its own time to decide, Shivakumar said.

For MLC elections, in which Congress can win two seats, Siddaramaiah favoured giving tickets to Former Minister M R Seetharam and former MLC Ivan Desouza. However Shivakumar favoured Seetharam, he was favoured Mansoor Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rehman Khan.

However, the party fielded Yadav and Jabber considering both were loyal senior leaders, sources said.

With both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar having differences in the selection of candidates, sources said senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge played role in finalising contestants. The party’s top leaders in Delhi always consulted Kharge whenever they wanted to take decisions including a selection of candidates.

While the last date for filing nominations for council polls is May 24, the elections will be held on June 3.